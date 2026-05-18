Early Childhood Music Class at the Arts Festival

A perfect way to start your family's weekend at Arts Fest! Bring your singing voice, and your dancing feet! Children and their caregivers are invited to join Miss Betha, certified Musikgarten Instructor at The Music Academy, as we sing, dance, and explore rhythm instruments together. This class is geared for children aged 0 - 5 years, but all are welcome! Be sure to visit the instrument-making station before or after class to create your own musical souvenir!