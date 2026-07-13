Drop-In Tour: American Art of Today
Drop-In Tour: American Art of Today
Discover the Palmer’s world-class collections and exhibitions with a friendly and knowledgeable museum guide. Each tour explores a theme, lasts about one hour, and includes close-looking through discussion and experiential learning opportunities. This free drop-in guided tour will start in the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Lobby.
Palmer Museum of Art.
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu