Discovery Drop-In

Discover central Pennsylvania’s history, geology, plants, and animals through hands-on learning, craft activities, and nature play experiences designed for children of all ages.

All events, programs, and activities are dependent on weather and may be relocated or curtailed in the event of inclement weather. All minors must be accompanied by a parent and/or legal guardian.

This program is part of School’s OUTside!—Educational nature programming for youth and families on local school closure days.