Dino Academy: A Dinosaur Discovery Adventure! June 06

Step into the prehistoric world with Dino Academy! Led by the quirky and curious Dr. Sarah Tops, this action-packed adventure uncovers fascinating dino facts that will wow even the biggest dinosaur fans. Featuring life-like, colorful dinosaur puppets that stomp, roar and charm their way into every heart, this show blends science, storytelling and imagination in the style of your favorite nature programs. It’s an unforgettable field trip through time - without ever leaving your seat! Presented by the Bright Star Touring Theatre.

- Recommended for ages 3-12.

- Registration recommended. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4552

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.