Crickfest is a beloved annual community festival in Penns Valley that brings together families for a day of outdoor fun and environmental education. The event kicks off with a Tunnel Trot 5K/10K walk/run along scenic Penns Creek, then transforms into a vibrant community gathering with something for everyone. Kids can enjoy hands-on activities, rubber ducky races, educational exhibits, and bottle rocket launches, while adults browse plant sales, bid in the silent auction, enjoy live music, and sample local food vendors. The entire event serves as a fundraiser for the Penns Valley Conservation Association, supporting environmental education programs that have enriched local schools and the community for over two decades through school gardens, field trips, and nature-based learning experiences.