Community BioBlitz
Community BioBlitz
We're excited to announce the 2026 Snetsinger Butterfly Garden (SBG) Community Bioblitz! 🐛🐝🐞🌱🪲🌻🌳🦋🐌🍄🟫🌿🌼
Join us for a fun time of citizen science at the SBG Community Bioblitz on Saturday, August 1, from 10 am–12 pm (Rain date August 2, 10 am-12 pm). Help us document the wonders of nature at the SBG.
A bioblitz is a short, intense biological survey in which scientists, naturalists, and members of the public team up to ID as many species as possible in a specific area. This Blitz will be a fun and informal way to create a snapshot of the variety of life forms that can be found at the SBG.
Snetsinger Butterfly Garden at Tom Tudek Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Centre County Master Gardeners
814 355 4897
centremg@psu.edu
Snetsinger Butterfly Garden at Tom Tudek Park
400 Herman DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-321-6151
SBGbutterfly@gmail.com