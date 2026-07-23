We're excited to announce the 2026 Snetsinger Butterfly Garden (SBG) Community Bioblitz! 🐛🐝🐞🌱🪲🌻🌳🦋🐌🍄‍🟫🌿🌼

Join us for a fun time of citizen science at the SBG Community Bioblitz on Saturday, August 1, from 10 am–12 pm (Rain date August 2, 10 am-12 pm). Help us document the wonders of nature at the SBG.

A bioblitz is a short, intense biological survey in which scientists, naturalists, and members of the public team up to ID as many species as possible in a specific area. This Blitz will be a fun and informal way to create a snapshot of the variety of life forms that can be found at the SBG.