Building You Up!
Building You Up!
Penn State Recreation, Park, And Tourism Management students are collaborating with the Jana Marie Foundation to host a free to attend construction themed event focused on mental health awareness. This event is for ages 5- 12, their siblings, and parents/guardians are welcome and encouraged to participate in fun activities such as a construction zone obstacle course and wrecking ball bowling.
Park Forest Middle School
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Jana Marie Foundation
8149545920
info@janamariefoundation.org
Artist Group Info
mec6621@psu.edu
Park Forest Middle School
2180 School DriveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-237-5301