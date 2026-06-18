Batty About Bats, July 29

Meet a team from Lincoln Caverns to learn about these interesting creatures & their importance in our world with games, activities, and a craft to take home!

Recommended for grades K-5.

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4790

Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.