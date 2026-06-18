Batty About Bats, July 29
Batty About Bats, July 29
Meet a team from Lincoln Caverns to learn about these interesting creatures & their importance in our world with games, activities, and a craft to take home!
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4790
Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236