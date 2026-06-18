© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Batty About Bats, July 29

Batty About Bats, July 29

Meet a team from Lincoln Caverns to learn about these interesting creatures & their importance in our world with games, activities, and a craft to take home!

Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4790
Please note: Our website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events