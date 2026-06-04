Batty About Bats!
Batty About Bats!
Presented by Lincoln Caverns, kids aged 5-13 are invited to the Bellefonte Library for Batty About Bats! Learn about these critters and their importance in our world through games, activities, and a craft to take home! Join us Thursday, July 9th at 1pm or 3pm in the Community Room. Registration opens June 11th. Register here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte-events/2026/7/9/batty-about-bats
This event is for the Elementary group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
Every week through Jul 09, 2026.
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516