Presented by Lincoln Caverns, kids aged 5-13 are invited to the Bellefonte Library for Batty About Bats! Learn about these critters and their importance in our world through games, activities, and a craft to take home! Join us Thursday, July 9th at 1pm or 3pm in the Community Room. Registration opens June 11th. Register here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte-events/2026/7/9/batty-about-bats

This event is for the Elementary group of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story. Don’t forget to sign up for the program before attending this event.