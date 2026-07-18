Bat Mine Hike
Bat Mine Hike
Join a fun (and steep) hike up to the bat mine! Wear your trail shoes for an awesome hike on which you’ll learn about bats and how they impact us. We’ll go to the old limestone mine where the bats live and learn about the mine and the bats. Bring water. Ages 8+ are invited to join our hike.
Wentz Education Center
Canoe Creek State Park
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov