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Bat Mine Hike

Bat Mine Hike

Join a fun (and steep) hike up to the bat mine! Wear your trail shoes for an awesome hike on which you’ll learn about bats and how they impact us. We’ll go to the old limestone mine where the bats live and learn about the mine and the bats. Bring water. Ages 8+ are invited to join our hike.
Wentz Education Center

Canoe Creek State Park
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov
www.dcnr.pa.gov