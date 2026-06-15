Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash
Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash
Bailey Fabiano and friends will celebrate her 40th birthday with Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash to benefit FIRST (Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types) on Saturday, June 20 at 6:00 PM at The Red Fern. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Admission is $35 per person, which includes an appetizer buffet, a show of Broadway tunes featuring pro singers, and a donation to FIRST. Admission for kids age 5-12 is $12.
There will also be a silent auction and a basket auction with 100% of the money raised donated to FIRST!
Reservations are requested to ensure there is adequate food, staff and seats available. Please call or text 814-594-7790 or 814-594-0312 a.s.a.p. to reserve your seat.
For more information, check out our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1004836015271260/