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Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash

Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash

Bailey Fabiano and friends will celebrate her 40th birthday with Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash to benefit FIRST (Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types) on Saturday, June 20 at 6:00 PM at The Red Fern. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Admission is $35 per person, which includes an appetizer buffet, a show of Broadway tunes featuring pro singers, and a donation to FIRST. Admission for kids age 5-12 is $12.

There will also be a silent auction and a basket auction with 100% of the money raised donated to FIRST!

Reservations are requested to ensure there is adequate food, staff and seats available. Please call or text 814-594-7790 or 814-594-0312 a.s.a.p. to reserve your seat.

For more information, check out our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1004836015271260/

The Red Fern
$35 per person
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

FIRST - Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types (Bailey Fabiano & Tracie Pretak, organizers)
8145947790
traciepretak@gmail.com
www.firstskinfoundation.org
The Red Fern
421 Old Kersey Rd
Kersey, Pennsylvania 15846
8145947790
traciepretak@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1HgRi3SYih/