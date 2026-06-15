Bailey Fabiano and friends will celebrate her 40th birthday with Bailey's Broadway Birthday Bash to benefit FIRST (Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types) on Saturday, June 20 at 6:00 PM at The Red Fern. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Admission is $35 per person, which includes an appetizer buffet, a show of Broadway tunes featuring pro singers, and a donation to FIRST. Admission for kids age 5-12 is $12.

There will also be a silent auction and a basket auction with 100% of the money raised donated to FIRST!

Reservations are requested to ensure there is adequate food, staff and seats available. Please call or text 814-594-7790 or 814-594-0312 a.s.a.p. to reserve your seat.

For more information, check out our Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1004836015271260/