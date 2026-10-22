Baby Playdate is a time for babies and parents to socialize and play in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on November 20 at 10am! Older siblings welcome. No registration needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWgjGWb0ZeBdi6l1q0pmIKBoy3hVWddMq44d1N-qTT1eZMvA/viewform