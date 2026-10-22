Baby Playdate
Baby Playdate
Baby Playdate is a time for babies and parents to socialize and play in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on November 20 at 10am! Older siblings welcome. No registration needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWgjGWb0ZeBdi6l1q0pmIKBoy3hVWddMq44d1N-qTT1eZMvA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516