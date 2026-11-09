Baby Playdate
Baby Playdate
Infants age 0-12 months and their caregivers are invited to come and meet other families in the area at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, December 18 from 10-11am! No registration required, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://forms.gle/5RoWBQJUaBQiiC2i8
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516