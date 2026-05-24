Baby & Me Music Class, June 20

Ms. Margot’s Music Baby & Me music classes provide a “joyful, gentle” way to introduce music into early learning and development for babies and offer a fun, social experience for young children. Join Ms. Margot for both her award-winning original songs and classics designed for easy sing-along, movement, instruments, and play and interaction between you and your baby.

This welcoming, inclusive music class is a sweet start for babies of all abilities to nurture a love for music and to build friendships that will last for years to come.

- Recommended for babies ages 0 to 14 months.

- Registration required. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4767

- Limit: 20.

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am