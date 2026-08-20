Arboretum Explorers Family Hike

Join childhood educators from the Arboretum for a guided exploration of the Arboretum’s wild areas. The walk will depart from the Overlook Pavilion and proceed to Hartley Wood.

Please wear shoes suitable for rustic trails and dress for the weather. This program will be held rain or shine, but may be canceled without notice in the event of extreme weather.

The program is free but registration is required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is responsible for their supervision at all times. Please leave pets at home!

This program is part of School’s OUTside!—Educational nature programming for youth and families on local school closure days.