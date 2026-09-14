Arboretum Explorers Family Hike

Join childhood educators from the Arboretum for a guided exploration of the Arboretum’s wild areas. The walk will depart from the Overlook Pavilion and proceed to Hartley Wood.

Please wear shoes suitable for rustic trails, dress for the weather, and leave pets at home. This program will be held rain or shine, but may be canceled without notice in the event of extreme weather.

Arboretum Explorers hikes are free but registration is required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is responsible for their supervision at all times. This program is intended for children and their family members or guardians. If you are looking for programming centered on an adult audience, please check our events page.