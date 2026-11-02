The State College community is invited to think differently about gift giving through this holiday season. Instead of giving more “stuff,” the public can make donations to charities in the name of a loved one, colleague or friend. Donors, or gift-givers, will receive a card they can give to their recipient to show that a “gift” has been given in their name.

The Alternative Christmas Fair is open to the public and will be held Sunday, December 6 from 10:30am to 2pm at University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 South Burrowes Street, State College. Over 30 charities will participate. Join us. Get some great holiday gifts, enjoy a delicious lunch, and celebrate the people in our community who are working to serve its true needs.

