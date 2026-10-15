All Souls' Soak a sauna and cold plunge experience
All Souls' Soak a sauna and cold plunge experience
Join Wild Trails Sauna for a nature-based wellness treat on Oct. 24th and Oct. 25th at Treaster Kettle Agroforestry Farm located in Rothrock State Forest. Wild Trails Sauna is a Finnish style, wood burning, mobile sauna that offers unique contrast therapy experiences throughout Centre Region. Location and event details upon booking. Sauna is only for 16+. For questions contact: cynthiawhite@wildtrailssauna.com
Treaster Kettle Farm Rothrock State Forest
$45 for 90 minutes of sauna and creek cold plunge
04:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Trails Sauna LLC
cynthiawhite@wildtrailssaauna.com
Treaster Kettle Farm Rothrock State Forest
8144098232
cynthiawhite@wildtrailssauna.com