All Souls' Soak a sauna and cold plunge experience

Join Wild Trails Sauna for a nature-based wellness treat on Oct. 24th and Oct. 25th at Treaster Kettle Agroforestry Farm located in Rothrock State Forest. Wild Trails Sauna is a Finnish style, wood burning, mobile sauna that offers unique contrast therapy experiences throughout Centre Region. Location and event details upon booking. Sauna is only for 16+. For questions contact: cynthiawhite@wildtrailssauna.com