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A Teddy Bear Tea

A Teddy Bear Tea

Bring your favorite bear and join Pooh, Paddington, Baby Bear, Little Bear, and a few of our other strong, furry friends on an adventure! We’ll sing, paint, dance, read stories, and picnic, with tea. All, of course, on our way to make new friends. PS - one of our bears has lost his hat and is hoping you’ll help him find it! For kids of all ages. Ticket includes tea, snack, activities, and parking.

Tempest Studios
$15
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tempest Productions
https://www.tempestproductions.org
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org
https://www.tempestproductions.org