55th Annual Tiadaghton Race & Ruck March
55th Annual Tiadaghton Race & Ruck March
Get ready to hit the course for a great cause! Join us on Saturday, June 27th, 2026 for the 55th Annual Tiadaghton 5K/10K Race & Ruck March, where every step supports the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA’s Annual Campaign. Your participation helps provide scholarships for memberships and programs, plus free opportunities for youth, veterans, and seniors—making a real impact in our community!
This year also marks the 10th Annual Tiadaghton Ruck March, held in solidarity with veterans and raising awareness for PTSD and suicide prevention. It’s a powerful way to show support while taking on a scenic and meaningful course.
Location:
Jersey Shore Little League Complex
576 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740
Race Day Schedule:
7:00 AM – Registration & Check-in
7:50 AM – Ruck Marchers
8:00 AM – 10K Run / All Walkers
8:10 AM – 5K Run
10:00 AM – Awards Announcement
Registration Details:
$30 per person if registered by June 7th
$40 per person after June 7th
Ruck March is FREE to participate!
Get a FREE race t-shirt if you register on or before June 7th
Award Details:
10k Run:
Top male and female overall receive a trophy
Top male and female in each age group receive a medal
5k Run:
Top male and female overall receive a trophy
Top male and female in each age group receive a medal
There will be no awards for walkers and marchers.