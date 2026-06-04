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55th Annual Tiadaghton Race & Ruck March

55th Annual Tiadaghton Race & Ruck March

Get ready to hit the course for a great cause! Join us on Saturday, June 27th, 2026 for the 55th Annual Tiadaghton 5K/10K Race & Ruck March, where every step supports the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA’s Annual Campaign. Your participation helps provide scholarships for memberships and programs, plus free opportunities for youth, veterans, and seniors—making a real impact in our community!

This year also marks the 10th Annual Tiadaghton Ruck March, held in solidarity with veterans and raising awareness for PTSD and suicide prevention. It’s a powerful way to show support while taking on a scenic and meaningful course.

Location:
Jersey Shore Little League Complex
576 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Race Day Schedule:
7:00 AM – Registration & Check-in
7:50 AM – Ruck Marchers
8:00 AM – 10K Run / All Walkers
8:10 AM – 5K Run
10:00 AM – Awards Announcement

Registration Details:
$30 per person if registered by June 7th
$40 per person after June 7th
Ruck March is FREE to participate!
Get a FREE race t-shirt if you register on or before June 7th

Award Details:
10k Run:
Top male and female overall receive a trophy
Top male and female in each age group receive a medal

5k Run:
Top male and female overall receive a trophy
Top male and female in each age group receive a medal

There will be no awards for walkers and marchers.

Jersey Shore Recreation Park
Free-$40
07:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jersey Shore Branch YMCA
570-398-2150
tylerl@rvrymca.org
rvrymca.org
Jersey Shore Recreation Park
576 Thompson Street
Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania 17740
https://rvrymca.org/events/tiadaghton-5k10k-race-ruck-march