55th Annual Tiadaghton Race & Ruck March

Get ready to hit the course for a great cause! Join us on Saturday, June 27th, 2026 for the 55th Annual Tiadaghton 5K/10K Race & Ruck March, where every step supports the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA’s Annual Campaign. Your participation helps provide scholarships for memberships and programs, plus free opportunities for youth, veterans, and seniors—making a real impact in our community!

This year also marks the 10th Annual Tiadaghton Ruck March, held in solidarity with veterans and raising awareness for PTSD and suicide prevention. It’s a powerful way to show support while taking on a scenic and meaningful course.

Location:

Jersey Shore Little League Complex

576 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740

Race Day Schedule:

7:00 AM – Registration & Check-in

7:50 AM – Ruck Marchers

8:00 AM – 10K Run / All Walkers

8:10 AM – 5K Run

10:00 AM – Awards Announcement

Registration Details:

$30 per person if registered by June 7th

$40 per person after June 7th

Ruck March is FREE to participate!

Get a FREE race t-shirt if you register on or before June 7th

Award Details:

10k Run:

Top male and female overall receive a trophy

Top male and female in each age group receive a medal

5k Run:

Top male and female overall receive a trophy

Top male and female in each age group receive a medal

There will be no awards for walkers and marchers.