WPSU Blues Archive - August 22, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 22, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from The Black Keys, George Thurogood & The Destroyers, B.B. King, Howlin’, Jeff Healy Band, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Ry Cooder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Woodbrain, John Lee Hooker, Little Walter, Rev. Gary Davis, Joe Beard & Duke Robillard, Charlie Musslewhite, Dr. John, Bob Brozman, Merle Travis, John Hammond, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.