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WPSU Blues Archive - August 22, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 23, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Jeff Titon - Eatonland
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Creative Commons - BY-SA 4.0
Blues singer/harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite poses after a concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 1971.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 22, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from The Black Keys, George Thurogood & The Destroyers, B.B. King, Howlin’, Jeff Healy Band, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Ry Cooder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Woodbrain, John Lee Hooker, Little Walter, Rev. Gary Davis, Joe Beard & Duke Robillard, Charlie Musslewhite, Dr. John, Bob Brozman, Merle Travis, John Hammond, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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