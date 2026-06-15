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WPSU Blues Archive - June 13, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 13, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Jean-Luc Ourlin
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Creative Commons 2.0
John Lee Hooker performing at Massey Hall in Toronto, 1978.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on June 13, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Leon Redbone, Aretha Franklin, Mississippi John Hurt, Alabama Shakes, Doc Watson, Greg Brown, Rev. Horton Heat, Buddy Guy, Frank Zappa, Corey Harris, Otis Spann, Little Charlie & The Nightcats, Mississippi Fred McDowell, The Johnny Otis Show, Mavis Staples, Guy Davis, John Lee Hooker, Sonny Boy Williamson, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Little Mike & The Tomatoes, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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