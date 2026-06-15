WPSU Blues Archive - June 13, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on June 13, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Leon Redbone, Aretha Franklin, Mississippi John Hurt, Alabama Shakes, Doc Watson, Greg Brown, Rev. Horton Heat, Buddy Guy, Frank Zappa, Corey Harris, Otis Spann, Little Charlie & The Nightcats, Mississippi Fred McDowell, The Johnny Otis Show, Mavis Staples, Guy Davis, John Lee Hooker, Sonny Boy Williamson, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Little Mike & The Tomatoes, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.