WPSU Jazz Archive - April 24, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 24, 2026 hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by The Dizzie Gillespie Sextet, David Sanborn, Grover Washington, Jr., Bob James, George Benson, Anita Baker, Benny Benack III, Earl Klugh & Bob James, Severinsen, Herbie Hancock, Gerry Mulligan, Harry Connick, Jr., Thelonious Monk, Dave Koz, Waymon Tisdale, Horace Silver & The Jazz Messengers, Stan Getz, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.