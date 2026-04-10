WPSU Jazz Archive - April 10, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 10, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from John Hicks, Betty Roché, Bill Evans Trio with Stan Getz, Ray Brown Trio with Herb Ellis, Louis Armstrong, Noah Peterson, Nina Simone, Branford Marsalis, Blossom Dearie, Dream Session ’96, Donna Byrne, Earl "Fatha” Hines, Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, Diana Krall, The Swingville All-Stars, Ray Bryant, Holly Cole, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.