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WPSU Jazz Archive - April 10, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
William P. Gottlieb
/
Library of Congress / Public Domain / William P. Gottlieb Collection
Earl “Fatha” Hines in 1947.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 10, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from John Hicks, Betty Roché, Bill Evans Trio with Stan Getz, Ray Brown Trio with Herb Ellis, Louis Armstrong, Noah Peterson, Nina Simone, Branford Marsalis, Blossom Dearie, Dream Session ’96, Donna Byrne, Earl "Fatha” Hines, Herbie Mann & Phil Woods, Diana Krall, The Swingville All-Stars, Ray Bryant, Holly Cole, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen