© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - February 7, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 7, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Singitonline via Flicker
/
Creative Commons 2.0
Sweet Honey in the Rock performing live at the Ravinia Festival in 2006.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 7, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Smokin’ Joe Kubek, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Jack Pearson, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Bob Dylan, Bo Diddly with Muddy Waters & Little Walter, Memphis Mini, Robert Lockwood Jr., Dave Van Ronk, John Butler Trio, Jimmy Burns, James Cotton, Furry Lewis, Rory Gallagher, Jimmy Reid, Ry Cooder, Swamp Cabbage, Sweet Honey in The Rock, and more,

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel