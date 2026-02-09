WPSU Blues Archive - February 7, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 7, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Smokin’ Joe Kubek, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Jack Pearson, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Bob Dylan, Bo Diddly with Muddy Waters & Little Walter, Memphis Mini, Robert Lockwood Jr., Dave Van Ronk, John Butler Trio, Jimmy Burns, James Cotton, Furry Lewis, Rory Gallagher, Jimmy Reid, Ry Cooder, Swamp Cabbage, Sweet Honey in The Rock, and more,

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.