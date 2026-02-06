© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - February 6, 2026

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Business Wire
/
Associated Press
Wynton Marsalis will headline Napa Valley’s 20th Anniversary Arts for All Gala, July 12, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 6, 2026 hosted by Frank Mueller.

The program highlights Black History Month with performances by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Max Roach and Clifford Brown, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderly, Wynton Marsalis, David 'Fathead' Newman, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Wes Montgomery, Thelonious Monk and Gerry Muligan, The Marsalis Family, and more.

 Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
See stories by Frank Mueller