WPSU Jazz Archive - February 6, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 6, 2026 hosted by Frank Mueller.

The program highlights Black History Month with performances by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Max Roach and Clifford Brown, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderly, Wynton Marsalis, David 'Fathead' Newman, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Wes Montgomery, Thelonious Monk and Gerry Muligan, The Marsalis Family, and more.

