WPSU Blues Archive - January 10, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 10, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
The Dixie Hummingbirds publicity photo circa 1960. Left to right: Howard Carrol, Ira Tucker, James Walker, Beachy Thompson, Willie Bobo, James Davis.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 10, 2026, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Dixie Hummingbirds, Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Luther Dickinson, Larkin Poe, Jackson Delta, Eric Clapton, The Black Keys, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, Skip James, Jack White, J.J. Cale, John Lee Hooker, Nina Simone, Sam Cooke, Joe Louis Walker, Ry Cooder, Mose Allison, Charles Williams and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
