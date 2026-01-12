WPSU Blues Archive - January 10, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 10, 2026, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Dixie Hummingbirds, Jimi Hendrix, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Luther Dickinson, Larkin Poe, Jackson Delta, Eric Clapton, The Black Keys, B.B. King, Mississippi John Hurt, Skip James, Jack White, J.J. Cale, John Lee Hooker, Nina Simone, Sam Cooke, Joe Louis Walker, Ry Cooder, Mose Allison, Charles Williams and more.

