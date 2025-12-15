© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - December 13, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 13, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Jack White performs during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Detroit.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on December 13, 2025, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Persuasions, The Black Keys, Horace Silver, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Blind Boy Fuller, Madeleine Peyroux, Lowell Fulson, Magic Slim & The Teardrops, Dave Van Ronk, Roosevelt Sykes & Buddy Guy, “Red Onion” Joe Linthecome, T-Bone Walker, Catfish Keith, Andrew Junior Boy Jones, Leo Kottke, Jack White, Joe Williams, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
