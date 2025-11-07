© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - October 24, 2025

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published November 7, 2025 at 2:42 PM EST
Glenn Miller and his Band circa 1941.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, October 24, 2025, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show includes tracks from Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Natilie Cole, Kurt Elling, Dianne Schurr, Cannonball Adderly, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Oscar Peterson, David “Fathead” Newman, Gene Krupa, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Louis Armstrong, Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
