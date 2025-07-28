WPSU Blues Archive - July 26, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 26 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, R.L. Burnside, The Black Keys, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Corky Seigel, Robert Randolf & The Family Band, James Brown, The Beatles, Corey Harris, Nick Drake, Curtis Jones, Cephas & Wiggins, The North Mississippi All Stars, Prince, Merle Travis, Greg Brown, Seasick Steve, Johnny Guitar Watson, and more.

