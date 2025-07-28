© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - July 26, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 26, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The family of entertainer James Brown has reached a settlement ending a 15-year battle over late singer’s estate. David Black, an attorney representing Brown’s estate, confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday, July 23, 2021 that the agreement was reached July 9. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Matt Dunham
/
AP
In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 26 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, R.L. Burnside, The Black Keys, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan, Corky Seigel, Robert Randolf & The Family Band, James Brown, The Beatles, Corey Harris, Nick Drake, Curtis Jones, Cephas & Wiggins, The North Mississippi All Stars, Prince, Merle Travis, Greg Brown, Seasick Steve, Johnny Guitar Watson, and more.

Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
