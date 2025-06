An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 20, 2025 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show includes tracks from Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Karrine Allyson, Coleman Hawkins, Miles Davis, Barney Kessel, Cecil Payne Quartet, Dizzy Gillespie, Tuck & Patti, Diane Schurr, Bill Cunliffe & Friends, Ann Calloway, Ben Webster, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.