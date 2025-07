WPSU Jazz Archive - June 13, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on June 13, 2025 and hosted by John Pozza.

The broadcast features tracks from The U.S. Air Force Band, Marion Meadows, Noah Peterson, Roy Ayres, Max Johnson, Cleo Laine, Russ Kassoff, Earl Klugh, Claude Bolling Big Band, Samara Joy, Bob James, Count Basie, Anita Baker, Benny Benack III & Alita Moses, Tom Jones, Diana Krall, Bob Dylan, Miles Davis, Diane Schurr, Charlie Parker, and more

