An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, June 14, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Koko Taylor, Seth Walker, Frank Zappa, The Black Keys, Etta James, B.B. King, Greg Brown, Bob Brozman, Maria Muldaur, Joe Filisko & Eric Noden, Albert King, Taj Mahal, Little Milton & Gov’t Mule, Elizabeth Cotten, Rev. Gary Davis, Chris Smither, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.