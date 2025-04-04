WPSU Jazz Archive - April 4, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 4, 2025, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes tracks from the Louis Armstrong Orchestra, Count Basie Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Miles Davis, Art Tatum, Bud Powell Trio, Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd, Yoboso, Sunny Sumter, Nick Brignola, Eve Cornelius, Marvin Williams, Three of Worlds, Under the Lake, Sheyvonne Wright, Bradford Hayes, Joey Morant, John Mayall and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.