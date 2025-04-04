© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - April 4, 2025

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - This 1956 file photo shows American composer, pianist and jazz musician Dave Brubeck. Brubeck, a pioneering jazz composer and pianist died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 of heart failure, after being stricken while on his way to a cardiology appointment with his son. He would have turned 92 on Thursday. (AP Photo, file)
File Photo
/
AP
FILE - This 1956 file photo shows American composer, pianist and jazz musician Dave Brubeck.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 4, 2025, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes tracks from the Louis Armstrong Orchestra, Count Basie Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Miles Davis, Art Tatum, Bud Powell Trio, Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd, Yoboso, Sunny Sumter, Nick Brignola, Eve Cornelius, Marvin Williams, Three of Worlds, Under the Lake, Sheyvonne Wright, Bradford Hayes, Joey Morant, John Mayall and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
