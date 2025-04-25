Lion Surplus to host Beaver Stadium memorabilia sale starting Monday

Lion Surplus at the Penn State University Park Campus is hosting an online auction starting on Monday of memorabilia removed prior to the demolition of the Beaver Stadium press box on Jan. 4, 2025.

Lion Surplus, a store that resells Penn State-owned items, said they wanted to “give fans the opportunity to have a piece of history from a place which created so many memories and experiences.”

Lion surplus said some of the items that will be available include the "large Lion Head sign from the press box, student section signs, bleacher seats, the letters spelling Penn State Nittany Lions from the press box, and the 'Welcome to Beaver Stadium' sign." Each piece also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The sale will be held on eBay starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, and new items will be added each weekday throughout the summer until they're all sold. Each auction item will be active for seven days.

Lion Surplus is also holding an in-person Blue-White Apparel and Equipment Sale this Saturday to coincide with the Penn State Blue-White game. The sale will feature team-issued apparel and equipment and will be held in Pegula Ice Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.