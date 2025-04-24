Lawyers join Penn State student group to discuss legal rights of citizens and noncitizens

Penn State Students for Justice in Palestine hosted a training Wednesday with the Council on American-Islamic Relations Philadelphia Chapter at Abba Java Coffee about the legal rights of citizens and noncitizens regarding immigration.

Ahmet S. Tekelioglu, the chapter’s executive director, said CAIR is a national advocacy organization committed to protecting the civil rights of Muslim Americans in Philadelphia and in other parts of the state.

“It's similar to ACLU, some other civil rights organizations,” Tekelioglu said. “We provide free legal services Muslims who face discrimination. We build coalitions. We do interfaith work. And we do advocacy work.”

Adam Attia, CAIR’s legal director, said citizens and noncitizens should create a plan if they are worried about ICE or other law enforcement.

“Prepare ahead of time. Contact an attorney to discuss your options. Inform close and loved ones about any travel plans,” Attia said. “And also make preparations on how to take care of your children or any practical matters if something were to happen.”

Roua Daas, an event organizer, said they hosted this training after seeing the Trump administration target pro-Palestinian protestors.

“We are seeing immigrants be detained and deported over just existing, exercising the rights to free speech or getting a speeding ticket,” Daas said. “It's so important for us to know what our rights are in order to protect ourselves and in order to protect our community and our movement.”

Daas said Penn State has fallen short of its obligation to protect and actively provide resources to students affected by current legislation.

“There are many more measures that the university could be taking, and it's really important for us as students to continue to advocate for the university to promise its students the protection that it owes them,” Daas said.

At least 22 international Penn State students have recently had their visas revoked after being charged for crimes including retail theft, DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana but Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantora says none of those students were convicted.

Penn State Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Tracy Langkilde, said in a letter earlier this month the over 11,500 international faculty, staff and students are “vital members of our community” because of their unique perspectives, experiences and expertise.

Penn State Global recommends international students carry up-to-date copies of their proof of status. There are more resources available on its website.