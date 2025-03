An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 15, 2025 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Roberta Flack, Nina Simone, Elizabeth King, James Brown, David Johansen, The Allman Brothers, Blind Willie McTell, Boz Scaggs, Canned Heat, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Clara Ward, Chris Stapleton, Hound Dog Taylor, Skip James, John Legend & The Roots, Mel Brown and more.

