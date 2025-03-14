WPSU Jazz Archive - March 14, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 14, 2025 and hosted by Greg Petersen, featuring an encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@ThePalmer series, this time featuring the David Stambler Quartet recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in September 2013.

The musicians in the group are: David Stambler on saxophone, David Tucker on drums, Tom Baldwin playing bass, and Alan Blackman on piano.

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern. The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.