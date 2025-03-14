© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - March 14, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
The Dave Stambler Quartet performing at the Palmer Museum of Art in September 2013.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on March 14, 2025 and hosted by Greg Petersen, featuring an encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz@ThePalmer series, this time featuring the David Stambler Quartet recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in September 2013.

The musicians in the group are: David Stambler on saxophone, David Tucker on drums, Tom Baldwin playing bass, and Alan Blackman on piano.

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern. The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
