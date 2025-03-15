The Local Groove - March 15, 2025
Featuring:
Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - Really Miss Your Rain
The Nightcrawlers - On My Way
The Jaded Lips - DaDeDaDe
Tanner Bingaman - Untitled 4
Infused - Wake Tomorrow
McNulty Brothers - Living Like Thieves
The Laurel - Pictured of Our Lives
Wisto - Technicolor
Matt Miskie - Roads and Rivers
Coconut Wolf & Cloudy Skies - One Bird Two Stones
Cayden Robbins - Solitaire
Steve Treado - I Can't Live This Way
Robert Gardner - Moments
Brian Michael Henry - Magis Hands!
The Hot Mamas - Goodbye For Now
Host - JT Thompson