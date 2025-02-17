© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - February 15, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 15, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
Jack White performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, February 15, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Rory Gallagher, Shovels & Rope, Taj Mahal, Jack White, Lowell Fulson, Dave Van Ronk, Guy Clark, Siegel–Schwall Band, Harry Connick Jr., Catfish Keith, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Swamp Cabbage, Rev. Gary Davis, Ruthie Foster, Kenny Wayne Shephard, Big Bill Broonzy, Blind Boy Fuller, Josh White, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
