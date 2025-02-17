WPSU Blues Archive - February 15, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, February 15, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Rory Gallagher, Shovels & Rope, Taj Mahal, Jack White, Lowell Fulson, Dave Van Ronk, Guy Clark, Siegel–Schwall Band, Harry Connick Jr., Catfish Keith, Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Swamp Cabbage, Rev. Gary Davis, Ruthie Foster, Kenny Wayne Shephard, Big Bill Broonzy, Blind Boy Fuller, Josh White, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

