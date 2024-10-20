© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - October 19, 2024

WPSU | By Adam McMillen
Published October 19, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Actor Hugh Laurie performs with the celebrity cover band "Band From TV" at the "Netflix Live! on Location" concert and screening series at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
DAN STEINBERG
/
AP
Actor Hugh Laurie performs with the celebrity cover band "Band From TV" at the "Netflix Live! on Location" concert and screening series at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2008.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, October 19, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillan.

The broadcast includes tracks from Lyle Lovett, Hugh Laurie with Gabby Moreno, JD McPherson, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Slim Harpo, Geraint Watkins, Johnnie Taylor, Mavis Staples, Muireann Bradley, B.B. King, Skop James, Ollabelle, The Cactus Blossoms, Bob Dylan, Lazy Lester, Dan Penn, Billy Lee Riley, Howlin’ Wolf, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Adam McMillen
See stories by Adam McMillen