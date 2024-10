An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 18, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from Tina Turner, Charlie Parker, Oscar Peterson, Terence Blanchard, Jay Vonada Band, Angelique Kidjo, Lizz Wright, Knoxville Jazz, Eva Cassidy, Ann Hampton Callaway, and more.

