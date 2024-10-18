Former Republican presidential candidate visits Penn State for 'You're Being Brainwashed Tour'

Former Republican presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy spoke at Penn State’s University Park campus on Thursday.

The Penn State Chapter of Turning Point USA hosted Ramaswamy as a part of the ongoing “You’re Being Brainwashed Tour.”

Ramaswamy spoke about climate change, January 6 and the upcoming election. He encouraged the audience of about 380 in-person and 200 people on Zoom to vote for Trump on Election Day, Nov. 5.

“We got to win so decisively in this election that a landslide, minus some shenanigans, is still a victory,” Ramaswamy said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Vivek Ramaswamy (left) spoke to a room of about 380 people at the Penn State University Park campus as part of the "You're Being Brainwashed Tour." Several people had to stand or sit in the aisles.

Several audience members asked Ramaswamy questions, including about the January 6 insurrection.

Ramaswamy said framing the events of Jan. 6, 2021 as an insurrection is accepting a premise that should not automatically be accepted.

"If you tell people they can not speak, they scream,” Ramaswamy said. “If you tell people they can not scream, that is when they tear things down."

Micah Chandler, president of Penn State’s chapter of Turning Point USA, said she did not see much resistance from students ahead of the event.

“[We] had some people who were very interested in him, some people who may have disagreed,” Chandler said. “But no push back in trying to get him canceled or kicked off campus, which was really refreshing and nice.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Ace Embers, a transgender Penn State student, protested outside of Vivek Ramaswamy's event on the University Park campus. The sign reads, "I'm tired of watching my friends get murdered! Queer hate kills - RIP Christian." Embers said their friend Christian, an openly transgender individual, was attacked and killed outside of a McDonald's in Erie County.

Ace Embers, a transgender Penn State student, protested outside the event holding a large transgender flag. They called for an end to transphobic rhetoric by Turning Point USA speakers.

“Every single time there's one of these events, there's always a rise in queer hate in general,” Embers said. “Especially towards trans people right now.”

During the event, Ramaswamy said some anti-transgender statements while discussing how conservatives are at risk of getting “censored.”

“We're definitely taking a greater risk if you say something as banal as the fact that there are two genders, period,” Ramaswamy said. “Which I believe is a biological and scientific reality.”

In mid-September, Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist and founder of Turning Point USA, spoke on the HUB-Paul Robeson center lawn as a part of the tour. The event was met with a large student protest.

The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 21.

