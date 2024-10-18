Hundreds attend 'Penn State Students for Harris-Walz' rally with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

As Election Day draws near, candidates and supporters are rallying voters across the nation and in Pennsylvania.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, spoke Friday at “Penn State Students for Harris-Walz Get Out the Early Vote Rally with Congresswoman AOC!" in State College.

Sydney Roach / WPSU There were more than 500 people in the State Theatre to hear Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speak. There were more than 900 people registered, so many had to be turned away due to limited capacity.

Ocasio-Cortez told the State Theatre's packed auditorium of more than 500 people that she’s a progressive Democrat, and doesn’t always agree with her party.

“I go to the House floor and I stand up for the dignity of Palestinians and to free our hostages, and to say ‘we have to end endless wars abroad financed by the United States,'" Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez urged everyone to vote for Kamala Harris even if they don’t agree with all of her positions. She said if Harris wins:

“We get to see another day in our democracy. Okay? That’s what this is about," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Many people in the crowd held signs reading, "students for Harris-Walz."

Ocasio-Cortez told the room that Penn State students could decide the presidential winner in Pennsylvania, a swing state with 19 electoral college votes.

Despite that, neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump have visited State College or the 13-county WPSU listening area yet.

“You know, I think that what we have is an enormous number of campuses and universities to cover," Ocasio-Cortez said during a press conference following the rally. "And for me coming out here to help make the case, I just think that this is a team sport, and I'm really honored to be here."

Sydney Roach / WPSU Ahead of the rally for Kamala Harris in the State Theatre, nearly a thousand people waited in line in both directions, filling the sidewalks. The line stretched all the way past the Fraser Street parking garage. Many had to be turned away.

Ahead of the event, nearly a thousand people waited in line in both directions, filling the sidewalks.

Vimal Ramachandran was one of those waiting, along with his sister. He said he wanted to be a part of history by hearing Ocasio-Cortez speak, and to potentially see Kamala Harris become the next president.

“My sister and I, we're both Indian, and we're both South Indian," Ramachandran said. "And, you know, Kamala Harris's mom has such an inspiring story that it's amazing to see that she's really close to becoming the most powerful person in the world.”

More than 900 people registered for the event, but many had to be turned away due to limited capacity.

Sydney Roach / WPSU A group of people supporting Republican Donald Trump stood at the Allen Street Gates ahead of a rally for Kamala Harris. There was a table set up to help people register to vote.

On the other side of the road at the Allen Street Gates, a group of people rang bells and cheered at honking vehicles.

Members of the group wore red “Make America Great Again” hats and waved American flags.

Kelly Stedge said she wasn’t there to protest, but was encouraging votes for Donald Trump.

“Our side is over here having great conversations. But I've got kids flipping me off on campus," Stedge said. "I've been called a fascist already today.”

Stedge said she’s voting for Trump so he can close the border and get inflation under control.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.