The Local Groove - October 19, 2024

Published October 19, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

Archive of the Local Groove from October 19, 2024
Featuring:

Another Basement Band - I Don't Wanna Hide This Feeling
Hope Junkies - Time
Foamer - Brain Attack
My Hero Zero - Standing On My Feet
Brian Michael Henry - Diorama
Steve Treado w Natty Lou Race - Ride
Tanner Bingaman - Mozambique
Molly Countermine & Ted McCloskey - Whatever God Eases This Pain
John Cimino - My Favorite Pain
Suspicion of Guilt - Gonna Get Some
John Phelps - Wishing Well
Rumble & Scream - Rumble & Scream
Through Waiting - Samatha Sears
Dusty Road - iNDiZA
Dan Stevens - Hurricane

Host - JT Thompson