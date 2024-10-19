The Local Groove - October 19, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from October 19, 2024
Featuring:
Another Basement Band - I Don't Wanna Hide This Feeling
Hope Junkies - Time
Foamer - Brain Attack
My Hero Zero - Standing On My Feet
Brian Michael Henry - Diorama
Steve Treado w Natty Lou Race - Ride
Tanner Bingaman - Mozambique
Molly Countermine & Ted McCloskey - Whatever God Eases This Pain
John Cimino - My Favorite Pain
Suspicion of Guilt - Gonna Get Some
John Phelps - Wishing Well
Rumble & Scream - Rumble & Scream
Through Waiting - Samatha Sears
Dusty Road - iNDiZA
Dan Stevens - Hurricane
Host - JT Thompson