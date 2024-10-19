The Local Groove - October 19, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from October 19, 2024

Featuring:

Another Basement Band - I Don't Wanna Hide This Feeling

Hope Junkies - Time

Foamer - Brain Attack

My Hero Zero - Standing On My Feet

Brian Michael Henry - Diorama

Steve Treado w Natty Lou Race - Ride

Tanner Bingaman - Mozambique

Molly Countermine & Ted McCloskey - Whatever God Eases This Pain

John Cimino - My Favorite Pain

Suspicion of Guilt - Gonna Get Some

John Phelps - Wishing Well

Rumble & Scream - Rumble & Scream

Through Waiting - Samatha Sears

Dusty Road - iNDiZA

Dan Stevens - Hurricane

Host - JT Thompson