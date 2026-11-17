The Mansfield campus of Commonwealth University is to close by June 30, 2028, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) officials announced Tuesday.

"I understand how deeply people care about Mansfield and how difficult this will be for those who have dedicated years of their lives to the campus," PASSHE Chancellor Christopher M. Fiorentino, Ph.D, said in a press release. "That history and the people connected to it, including today's students, will be respected."

ENROLLMENT AND FINANCES



According to PASSHE:

● The Mansfield campus enrolled 1,013 students in fall 2026, a 71.6% decline since 2009.

● Enrollment is projected to decline by another 20% by 2028 as the pool of prospective students in the region shrinks.

● The campus lost $7,825 per full-time-equivalent student in 2025-26, part of a $7.72 million deficit, creating mounting financial challenges that are straining Commonwealth University's finances.

PASSHE cites declining enrollment as well as tuition revenue and operating costs among the reasons to close the campus in Tioga County. According to a news release, enrollment has declined almost 72% since 2009.

The campus also needs $233 million in current and future building needs, according to a letter sent to Commonwealth University President Jeffery Osgood.

PASSHE's 20-member Board of Governors has to authorize the closure of the campus at a future public meeting, according to a press release. Then appropriate documentation would be provided to the Pennsylvania Department of Education per state regulations to initiate the formal closure of the campus.

The Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield campuses make up Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, which was established in 2022 when the three institutions were integrated as a single, comprehensive university with multiple campuses.

Mansfield's history dates back to 1857 when it began as a seminary.

Commonwealth University is communicating directly with students and employees, according to a press release.

"Planning now for an orderly wind-down of operations at the Mansfield campus will put Commonwealth University on a stronger path to long-term success and better position it to continue providing a relevant, rigorous and affordable education to students," Fiorentino said. "Our top priority through this process is that students at the Mansfield campus have a path to finish their degree at Commonwealth University."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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