The Local Groove - Halloween Show, 2026 🎃
The Local Groove - Halloween Show, 2026
Featuring:
Animus - Black Box
August Room - The Cross
Bill Dann - White Lady of the Buckhorn
Caryn Dixon - Sharpen The Knife
Crop Harvester Monster Dump Truck - Spider Skeleton
McCloskey & Countermine - Hungry Ghost
Fresh Air Man - Second Hand Witchcraft
Isbe Amare - Edie's Carousel
Mara Katria - Sumus
Pat Z - It Slaps
The Clark McLane Band - Ghosts and Angels
The Sorters - Creepy Creep Walk
Eight Foot Manchild - Monoliths & Monkeymen
Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats - Witch & She Devil
Escape Velocity - Beacons Of Andromeda
Host - Attack of the 50' Wiggus! 👻