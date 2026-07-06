U.S. striker will play against Belgium at World Cup after Trump red card controversy

Updated July 6, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT

SEATTLE — When the U.S. men's national soccer team steps on the field Monday to face Belgium in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, it will do so with its star striker back in the lineup and a cloud of controversy hanging overhead.

Before the weekend, there were already plenty of questions about U.S. forward Folarin Balogun and the red card he received in last week's Round of 32 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina that should have sidelined him this game with an automatic suspension:

Was his contact with the Bosnian defender's leg intentional? Had the video referee followed regulations when he scrutinized the play in slow motion? Should it have been escalated all the way to a red card when the referee on the field initially thought there was no foul at all? Why had Balogun been punished so severely when other seemingly similar plays in this World Cup had avoided punishment altogether?

By the time the U.S. team had arrived in Seattle, Balogun and his teammates seemed to set those questions aside and accept their fate: The American men would prepare for their biggest game in a generation without their leading scorer.

Then came Sunday's one-two punch of stunning and controversial developments.

First, a FIFA disciplinary panel made the surprise announcement that Balogun's one-game suspension would be suspended for a year-long probationary period, allowing the striker to play against Belgium.

Then, soon after, reports broke that President Trump spoke personally with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the Round of 32 game to ask about the red card and the one-game suspension.

On Monday at the White House, Trump said he asked FIFA to review Balogun's suspension. "Yes, I asked for a review by FIFA," Trump said amid a three-minute stream of remarks about the red card decision, which he characterized as "very unfair."

In a statement Monday, seven hours before kickoff, Infantino confirmed the call with Trump but rejected that it had influenced FIFA's decision-making.

"During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," he said. "That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.

On Sunday afternoon, when Belgian coach Rudi Garcia arrived at the Seattle stadium for a routine pregame press conference, he was in disbelief at the news. "I didn't know that, in the FIFA offices, July 5th was April Fool's Day," he said.

The bare-bones statement from the FIFA disciplinary committee did not explain why Balogun's suspension would be delayed. The lack of transparency, followed so soon by reports of the Trump-Infantino call, led to an uproar in the world of football.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Christian Pulisic (center) of the United States participates during a training session for the 2026 World Cup at Husky Soccer Stadium on Friday in Seattle.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said Sunday it was "astonished" by FIFA's surprise decision and vowed to pursue "all potential options" for recourse. "The Belgian federation isn't only defending itself or the national team — it is defending all of football, its integrity and its ethics," Garcia said.

On Monday, FIFA rejected Belgium's initial attempt to challenge the decision, though Belgium vowed to continue its protest if Balogun indeed participates in the game.

The Union of European Football Associations, known as UEFA, said in a statement that FIFA's decision to allow Balogun to play had "crossed a red line."

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined," said UEFA. "Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition."

On Monday, the chairperson of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee defended the panel's decision in a statement that rebuked UEFA's accusation of crossing a "red line." The statement also revealed that Balogun and U.S. Soccer were fined $40,000 because Balogun re-entered the field after being sent off in order to celebrate the win with his team.

For its part, the U.S. team was content to put its head down and accept the good news.

"It was a fair decision because it was never a red card. It was a mistake," said U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday. "Everyone has said it, 99.9% of people, that it was an unfair punishment."

FIFA had already been criticized in this World Cup for delaying a suspension for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a red card during a qualifying match last November. The resulting three-game suspension could have sidelined Ronaldo for Portugal's first two World Cup games, but FIFA put the suspension on hold under the same regulation that allowed Balogun to play.

Belgium is the toughest opponent the U.S. has faced so far at this World Cup. The Belgians entered the tournament ranked No. 9 by FIFA; the U.S. was No. 17. In March, the two teams met in an international friendly match in which the Americans took an early 1-0 lead, but shortly after, Belgium took control and won easily, 5-2.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images U.S. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the collision that resulted in Folarin Balogun's ejection from the Bosnia-Herzegovina game last week "was never a red card." Speaking Sunday, he said, "Everyone has said it, 99.9% of people, that it was an unfair punishment."

"The result didn't quite go our way. But that's OK, we learned from it," said U.S. defender Chris Richards on Sunday. "Ultimately, we're looking to the game tomorrow as a tough one, but also going into this game with confidence because of what we've done so far in the tournament."

A win would send the U.S. through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, which remains the deepest run by an American men's team in the modern era of the World Cup. There, the U.S. would face the winner of Monday's early match between European powerhouses Spain and Portugal.

Yet a U.S. victory — especially one that hinges on Balogun's performance — would surely be dogged by criticism and questions about whether the result was fair, given FIFA's extraordinary intervention.

After Norway advanced to the quarterfinal with a 2-1 win over Brazil on Sunday afternoon, coach Ståle Solbakken called the decision to allow Balogun to play "a big mistake by FIFA."

"What about the next red card? What happens then? Is there going to be some committee somewhere that is going to take that card away?" he said. "It's a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup."

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