It's been a thrilling start to the World Cup. Here are the highlights and what's next

LOS ANGELES — With all the political drama, high ticket costs, immigration problems, and transit worries leading up to this year's edition of the FIFA World Cup, much of that has washed away now that the games are underway. And what a thrilling start to the five-week soccer tournament we've witnessed across the co-hosts Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Let's get you caught up, and look forward to the week ahead.

We're a U.S.-based media organization. So, of course, we need to start with the dominant and, arguably, best World Cup game the American men have ever played (yes, the U.S. has won the Women's World Cup four times). Last Friday's opener at Los Angeles Stadium against Paraguay had it all.

Starting with the score: 4-1. That's the most goals the U.S. men have tallied in a World Cup match. Striker Folarin Balogun netted two of them — the first multi-goal game by a U.S. player since the very first tournament in 1930.

Defender Chris Richards returned to the lineup after missing both pre-World Cup warm-up games because of an injury. And he made an immediate impact: successfully completing every one of his 83 passes (the most by any player in a World Cup match since 1966). Regarding injuries, the status of star forward Christian Pulisic remains unclear. He was subbed out at halftime because of a calf problem. After the game, he walked gingerly to the team bus.

From top-to-bottom, the U.S. sparkled and dazzled. It was a great start. But one game does not a tournament make.

The U.S. did get a preview Saturday of its next two opponents in Group D: Turkey and Australia. Turkey has more players in Europe's top-tier leagues, including bona fide stars like Real Madrid's Arda Güler and the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz. None of that mattered to the underdog Australia, which stunned Turkey 2-0. That sets up next Friday's USA-Australia game to be a big one — if the Americans win, they will be in the driver's seat in their group and a great position in the later knockout round.

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images / Getty Images John McGinn of Scotland controls the ball during the team's opening World Cup match against Haiti on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

Another World Cup shocker: Scotland, playing its first World Cup in 28 years, is atop Group C after defeating Haiti. The reason that's notable? They share the group with soccer royalty: Brazil (a record five-time champion) and powerhouse Morocco. Those two are expected to advance to the knockout round but they played to a 1-1 draw, putting Scotland in the lead. For now.

Speaking of draws, Qatar and Switzerland finished 1-1 on Saturday. With the tie, Qatar earned its first-ever World Cup point. This is just Qatar's second World Cup (it automatically qualified for the 2022 tournament, which it hosted and lost all three of its games). On Sunday, the Netherlands and Japan played to a 2-2 tie in a battle of Group F heavyweights.

Curaçao, the smallest country (population: 158,000) to play in a World Cup, made its debut against Germany. And for a short while on Sunday, the tiny Caribbean country believed. Germany scored an early goal, and Curaçao then equalized. For the next 17 glorious minutes, the two remained deadlocked. Then Germany began doing Germany things, winning 7-1 (a famous World Cup score for them).

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we'll be paying attention to three particular opening group games. The first is Monday between Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium. There had been speculation as to whether Iran would participate after the U.S. and Israel attacked the country in February. Iran had been expected to set up its training camp in Tucson, Ariz., but the team moved to Tijuana, Mexico, citing the ongoing hostilities and security concerns. The U.S. government is only allowing the Iranian team to enter the country the day before each of its three group matches.

On Tuesday, France and its superstar Kylian Mbappé will open their World Cup campaign against Senegal in a highly anticipated Group I showdown. Also Tuesday, defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi will begin their campaign to win back-to-back titles, starting with Algeria in Group J. Only two countries have successfully defended a World Cup title: Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962.

As a reminder, you can keep up with all our World Cup coverage from NPR's correspondents and our network of member stations here.

NPR's Becky Sullivan contributed reporting from Los Angeles

Copyright 2026 NPR