Canvas company reaches deal with hackers that shut down education software at Penn State, other schools

Instructure, the company whose online software was subject to a cyberattack affecting Penn State and other schools last week, said that it reached a deal with the hackers.

Professors and students at Penn State and other schools use Canvas for grading, assignments and classwork. But, a cyberattack by ShinyHunters during finals week at Penn State, left students and faculty temporarily unable to access coursework and grades. ShinyHunters says it impacted nearly 9,000 schools and 275 million people worldwide.

Now, Instructure says it reached an agreement with the hackers. The Utah-based company did not say what it gave or paid ShinyHunters in exchange, but it comes just before the hackers’ May 12 deadline when they threatened to leak everything.

Instructure did say its data was returned and it got “digital confirmation” that the hackers destroyed the data on their side. Instructure's statement said no customers will be extorted. And it said the company is working with experts and going to “harden” security in its systems and review all the data involved.

