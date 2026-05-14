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Canvas company reaches deal with hackers that shut down education software at Penn State, other schools

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published May 14, 2026 at 11:05 AM EDT
An image of a notice sent by Georgia Tech's information technology department warning students, professors and staff about the cybersecurity breach of the Canvas system it uses for assignments and grading is displayed on a phone, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Decatur, Georgia.
Michael Warren
/
AP
An image of a notice sent by Georgia Tech's information technology department warning students, professors and staff about the cybersecurity breach of the Canvas system it uses for assignments and grading is displayed on a phone, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Decatur, Georgia.

Instructure, the company whose online software was subject to a cyberattack affecting Penn State and other schools last week, said that it reached a deal with the hackers.

Professors and students at Penn State and other schools use Canvas for grading, assignments and classwork. But, a cyberattack by ShinyHunters during finals week at Penn State, left students and faculty temporarily unable to access coursework and grades. ShinyHunters says it impacted nearly 9,000 schools and 275 million people worldwide.

Now, Instructure says it reached an agreement with the hackers. The Utah-based company did not say what it gave or paid ShinyHunters in exchange, but it comes just before the hackers’ May 12 deadline when they threatened to leak everything.

Instructure did say its data was returned and it got “digital confirmation” that the hackers destroyed the data on their side. Instructure's statement said no customers will be extorted. And it said the company is working with experts and going to “harden” security in its systems and review all the data involved.
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Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy